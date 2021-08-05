The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) members and supporters at all levels to remain resolute and continue to support initiatives of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Governorship’s Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman of the forum, which is an umbrella organisation of governors elected on APC platform, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He applauded the Supreme Court for affirming the legality of the Buni-led Party’s CECPC which had been in the media of late.

Mr Bagudu said that the Supreme Court ruling had put to an end the negative interpretations on the legality of the APC CECPC.

“On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Supreme Court pronounced its split decision on the appeal and counter appeals before it, in the judgement of Ondo Gubernatorial election petition.

“With the written judgment to be delivered afterwards, the Court released the written judgment on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

“Prior to the release of the written judgment, a lot of analysis and interpretations had been made, with some clearly mischievous,” he said.

Mr Bagudu added that the early release of the written judgment had availed the public of the judgment of the court, which settled issues conclusively.

He thanked the Supreme Court for the judgment, saying it was a landmark judgment which had dealt conclusively with the legality of the APC CECPC, its composition and all its decisions.

He explained that the Supreme Court upheld the finding of the Court of Appeal, that the CECPC was set up to act on behalf of the APC National Executive Committee.

He noted that the CECPC was to temporarily carry out the function of the party’s dissolved National Working Committee, (NWC) until new members were democratically elected.

“The Supreme Court upheld further the ruling of the Court of Appeal that it is evident that the said Gov. Buni was appointed only in an acting capacity, on a temporary basis.

“He is to temporarily carry out and fill in the seat of the national chairman of the party pending the election of new members.

“The court has correctly ruled that in line with section 13.3 of the APC Constitution, the CECPC was constituted by the National Executive Council of the APC to act as the National Working Committee (NWC).

“This ruling is consistent with the legal advice available to APC in creating the committee and we commend the party’s legal team for the proper and lawful guidance,” Mr Bagudu said.

He noted that Mr Buni was appointed in acting capacity, on a temporary basis.

He congratulated Nigerians and APC members and supporters across the country on the court judgment.

He said reports of the party’s 31 July, Ward Congresses from all parts of the country demonstrated once more the commitment of its leaders and members at all levels to the process of rebuilding the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the congresses were highly successful.

(NAN)