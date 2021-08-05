Nigerian women’s 4 x 100 metres relay team were unsuccessful on Thursday as they could only turn in a time of 43.25 seconds in their heat at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result could only place the team in sixth position in the eight-team heat 2 of the competition’s first round.
The result was a bad one for Team Nigeria, which had Tobiloba Amusan, Grace Nwokocha, Patience George and Ese Brume and which ran from lane 4 of the heat.
They hold an African record of 42.39 (Barcelona Games in 1992) and season best of 42.97 (Lagos on June 19), which had looked good enough for them ahead of the competition.
Germany won the heat with a season best 42.00, while Switzerland were second with a national record of 42.05 and China third with 42.82.
All three teams qualified ahead of Poland and Brazil who had their season best records of 43.09 and 43.15 for fourth and fifth places respectively.(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION