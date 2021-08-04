ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the acquisition of 20 per cent minority stakes by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the Dangote Petroleum and Petro-Chemical Refinery.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, briefed State House correspondents after the virtual FEC meeting presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

Mr Sylva said the acquisition was in the sum of $2.76 billion.

He said that council also approved contracts for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries.

“The FEC, today, approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna Refineries at the combined total sum of 1.5 billion dollars– 897. 67 million dollars for Warri Refinery and 586. 9 million dollars for Kaduna Refinery.

“The Executive Council also approved the acquisition of 20 per cent minority stakes by the NNPC in the Dangote Petroleum and Petro-Chemical Refineries in the sum of 2.76 billion dollars.

“The completion of the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna Refineries is going to be in three phases.

“First phase is within 21 months; in 23 months, phase 2 will be completed and in 33 months, the full rehabilitation will be completed.

“Work has already commenced in Port Harcourt; already the first 15 per cent of the contract sum has been paid to the contractor and contractor has fully mobilized to site,’’ he said.

He said that the council also discussed the need to give periodic updates on the projects.

According to him, there will soon be an inspection of work in the Port Harcourt Refinery.

