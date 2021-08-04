A former student, who was part of the over 200 abducted girls from Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State, has reportedly surrendered alongside her Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorist husband to Nigerian troops.

According to a report by PR Nigeria, an online newspaper with close ties with security agencies, they surrendered and presented themselves to troops at an unknown location, within the Lake Chad region.

Over 200 girls were kidnapped from the secondary school in Chibok, Borno State in April 2014.

About 100 girls are still believed to be with the terror group with most of the others released after negotiation with the government.

According to the report, credible intelligence source in Maiduguri revealed that some other Boko Haram-ISWAP insurgents have voluntarily reached out to the military, indicating their interests to surrender and lay down their arms.

“The terrorists’ resolve to surrender may not be unconnected with the destruction of their enclaves and camps by the Nigerian military airstrikes and ground bombardment; and the outbreak of killer diseases together with food scarcity, which have badly hit the terrorists.

”In fact, there are many ISWAP and Boko Haram members that are willing to surrender as soon as possible but the military and other security services will ensure the needful is done for national security,” the officer said.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, was not available for comments as he did not respond to calls and SMS.

Chibok kidnap and others

The mass kidnapping of students from their schools is becoming a norm in Nigeria, particularly in the northern part of the country.

The country has witnessed several cases of kidnapping of pupils and students from their schools since 2014.

Over 700 students and pupils are believed to have been kidnapped since December 2020.

Recently gunmen attacked a Baptist Secondary School in Kaduna and abducted dozens of students from their dormitories.

The armed bandits also stormed a federal college in Kebbi and killed a police officer and kidnapped at least 80 students and five teachers during a separate attack.

Three of the students are dead, according to the BBC Hausa.

Security forces continued their search and, by Sunday morning, authorities were still counting the missing.

Less than a quarter of the kidnapped students have since been freed by security operatives in shootouts with the bandits.

The attack occurred just over three weeks after 169 students were abducted by armed bandits from an Islamic school in Niger State. The abducted pupils are yet to be released at the time of this report.

Some states have shut down schools as a result of the state of kidnappings.

