Embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has deleted a Facebook post in which he explained his relationship with alleged internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Mr Kyari was mentioned by Hushpuppi, as receiving part of the proceeds of fraud for which the latter is being prosecuted in the U.S.

Hushpuppi, who has agreed to plead guilty to the fraud, told U.S. prosecutors that he gave Mr Kyari part of the proceeds of the crime.

He said he also got Mr Kyari to arrest one of his Nigerian accomplices when they had a disagreement.

Mr Kyari took to his verified Facebook page to state his innocence.

In his statement, Mr Kyari said he did not demand any money from Hushpuppi. He, however, said he introduced the accused to a cloth seller whom he (Hushpuppi) paid about N300,000.

Deleted/Edited post

PREMIUM TIMES’ check on Tuesday evening indicates that the embattled deputy police commissioner had edited the post severally and expunged the section where he claimed he linked Hushpuppi up with his tailor.

He also edited the N300,000 claim and included a section where he mentioned the sum of N8m.

Few hours after editing the post, it was entirely pulled down from his page, creating room for more suspicion.

Mr Kyari has been highly criticised by many Nigerians following his statement responding to the saga.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) recently suspended the embattled officer from office as a deputy commissioner of police and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

His suspension was based on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The police chief recommended the suspension as a temporary measure to allow investigation into Mr Kyari’s relationship with the renowned fraudster.