ADVERTISEMENT

One of Nigeria’s main medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympic Games, wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye, lost to Anastasia Nichita of the Republic of Moldova on account of a fall. Adekuoroye was leading 8-2 on the scorecard before Nichita achieved the win via VFA (Victory by fall).

The No.1 ranked Adekuoroye thus loses out in the quarter-final but will now be praying for Nichita to make it all the way to the final, which will create a chance for Adekuoroye to compete for a bronze medal.

The only male wrestler in Team Nigeria, Ekereke Agiomor, lost 12-1 to Indian Deepak Punia in the Men’s Freestyle 86kg category.

Also, Divine Oduduru failed in his bid to qualify for the final of the 200m sprint event and thus misses out on racing for the podium.