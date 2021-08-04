ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Services (SSS) says it will investigate the alleged assault on Oluwagbemiga Olamikan, a photojournalist with the Vanguard Newspapers by its personnel.

Peter Afunanya, public relations officer of SSS, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja in reaction to the alleged assault on the journalist.

Mr Olamikan was allegedly assaulted at the Federal High Court, Abuja by some personnel of the service while taking pictures of Sunday ­Igboho’s aide.

Mr Afunanya said the SSS was a responsible security organisation with a good working relationship with the media and so, could not have assaulted journalists.

He said the relationship was based on the understanding that security and the media were partners in nation building and should exist in understanding, peace and harmony.

The attack on Mr Olamikan is one of several attacks Nigerian security agencies often unleash on journalists doing their work legitimately in the country.

NAN