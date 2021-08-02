ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Salisu Garba, has resigned his appointment to resume as the administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja.

As part of its responsibilities, the NJI organises training for judges at all levels, magistrates, and court officials of various cadres.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, announced Mr Garba’s transition from being the head of the FCT judiciary to NJI administrator in a statement on Monday.

The CJN, according to the statement signed by his spokesperson, Ahuraka Isah, appointed Mr Garba to take over as NJI administrator from Rosaline Bozimo, whose tenure expired on July 31.

Ms Bozimo, a retired Chief Judge of Delta State, served two terms as the administrator of the institute.

“The National Judicial Institute Board of Governors, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (OFR), at its meeting held on July 15, 2021 appointed Honourable Justice Salisu Garba as the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

“Justice Garba has taken over from the Honourable Justice Rosaline Patricia Irorefe Bozimo (Rtd), whose tenure as the Administrator of the Institute came to an end on the 31st July, 2021,” the statement read in part.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Garba, who will clock the retirement age of 65 years before the end of 2021, was sworn-in as the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court on July 7.

Mr Garba took over from Ishaq Bello (the former CJ) who clocked the retirement age of 65 on January 6, 2021.

Garba serves two months as substantive Chief Judge

Mr Garba voluntarily retired to enable him to resume at the institute.

Although he stepped in as the acting Chief Judge of the FCT in January, he was only sworn in substantive capacity on June 7.

He would have been due to retire as the chief judge by October 10 when he will attain the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

Born on October 10, 1956, Mr Garba hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He was called to the Nigerian bar in 1984 just as he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1985.

The new administrator who went into legal practice for three years after his NYSC programme, was appointed magistrate in the FCT in 1989 and served as the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court until he was appointed a judge of the FCT High Court in 1998.

The appointment which takes effect from August 1, 2021, is for three years, from the date of appointment.