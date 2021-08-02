ADVERTISEMENT

An outpouring of quarterly and half-year corporate results flooded the Nigerian Exchange last week particularly on Friday, July’s last week day, with several strong earnings reported alongside dividends by a majority of the firms that traditionally pay dividends more than once in a year.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and take strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with the passage of time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

MEYER PLC

Meyer tops the stocks to watch this week on account of the board’s decision to pay an interim dividend of N1.50 shareholders for every share held in the paint manufacturer. That is more than twice the price of the stock that last closed trade at N0.59 per share.

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

MTNN declared its interim dividend line-up on Friday, entailing a cash reward of N4.55 per share to stockholders who own the company’s shares by August 19. Payment is timed for August 27.

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

Seplat last week disclosed proposal to pay shareholders an interim dividend per share of US2.5 cents to holders of its shares listed on the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. Beneficiaries whose names appear on the company’s register of members by August 12 will receive the payout on or around September 13.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC

Custodian is to pay shareholders a N0.10 dividend per share for half-year 2021. Investors who own the company’s stock by August 20 will be eligible for the largesse.

CUTIX PLC

Cutix makes this week’s pick by way of the company’s resolution to compensate shareholders with a N0.15 per share dividend as well as a bonus payout of one new share for every one currently owned. Investors holding the company’s shares by 12 November will be in for both rewards, while payment has been fixed for November 29.