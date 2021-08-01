ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has recovered 35 wraps of cocaine from a lady passenger at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s director of media and advocacy, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said the suspect, Okafor Ebere Edith, was arrested on July 31, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire bound to Monrovia, Liberia.

He said the suspect, who tucked pellet of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the airport, was however picked up for search.

This, he said, included questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her.

“During preliminary interview, the suspect claimed that the desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking,” he said.

Mr Babafemi said the operatives arrested another suspect, Echendu Jerry Maduakolam, an intending male passenger going to Istanbul, at Gate A Departure hall of the MMIA on July 27.

He said the suspect was arrested during outward clearance of Egypt Airline bound to Turkey in possession of 78grams of Cannabis mixed with dried bitter leaf.

“On the same day; another intending male passenger, Egbon Osarodion,going to Milan, Italy was arrested at the airport’s Gate A Departure hall.

“This was also during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt Airlines with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag,” he said.

Mr Babafemi disclosed further that NDLEA operatives, Kontagora Area Command, Niger State, raided a warehouse at Mailefe village in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman said the operation was carried out on July 29 at a warehouse where suspected drug supplies for bandits operating in parts of the state were stored.

“After thorough search of the warehouse, 125 bags of Cannabis Sativa were recovered while a man seen praying in front of the house fled into the forest when he sighted the narcotic officers from afar,” he said.

Mr Babafemi quoted the Chairman of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa, as commending personnel of the MMIA and Niger State Commands.

Mr Marwa, a retired brigadier general, lauded their continued efforts in tracking down traffickers of illicit drugs in their areas of responsibility.

He charged them and their counterparts in other commands to remain focused and resolute in pursuit of the goal to rid Nigeria of illicit substances and drug related criminalities.

(NAN)