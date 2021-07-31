ADVERTISEMENT

The media adviser to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said the APC leader has not been hospitalised as being reported by a section of the media.

Tunde Rahman, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, on Saturday said Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is “fine, hale and hearty.”

“He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalisation. Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly,” Mr Rahman said.

There had been speculations over Mr Tinubu’s health, especially with the APC leader visibly absent at recent political events. His absence was a talking point due to his reported ambition to run for president in 2023.

During last Saturday’s local government election in Lagos, party supporters and journalists, who were hopeful to see Mr Tinubu cast his vote, were told he had travelled out of the country. He was also absent during Saturday’s APC ward congress in the state.

Mr Rahman said any time his principal travels out out of the country, “the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalised or has died.”

“It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”