Footage of embattled ‘super’ cop, Abba Kyari, revelling in the lyrics of a Fuji song has emerged at a time he is fighting to shrug off an allegation of fraud levelled against him by the FBI.

Clad in a black cap with KYARI draped with golden embroidery around it, and an all-white kaftan, apparel which was a uniform worn by some of the party’s attendees, Mr Kyari was seen in the over three minutes video dancing unrestrained.

As a musician showered encomium on him, so did his co-dancers, some of whom passed a gourd believed to contain palm wine among themselves amid laughter and merrymaking.

Embattled cop

Mr Kyari, prided for his crime-bursting heroics, has been in the eye of the storm since the FBI said it was seeking his arrest over allegations that he abetted a $1.1 million transnational cyber-fraud.

A U.S. grand jury at the District Court of Central District Court of California, is pressing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and aggravated identity theft against Mr Kyari alongside five others, three of whom have been arrested.

The scam, court filings showed, was spearheaded by a former Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who had pleaded guilty.

Mr Kyari, in a Facebook post, denied any wrongdoing.

It is unclear where the video was shot, but it appears recent as one of the attendees wore nose masks.

Mr Kyari’s action at the party, which had all the trappings of a jamboree, gave credence to questions around the celebrity lifestyle he lives as a policeman.

His verified Instagram page is replete with aspects of his private life, whom he met, where he went and what he did at various times, actions uncharacteristic of most intelligence operatives.

Pictures where he flanked celebrities and affluent personalities like billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, and lately, Obi Cubana, are among those he posted on his page.