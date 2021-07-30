ADVERTISEMENT

The man who was reportedly hit by a stray bullet a police officer shot to disperse people at a traffic scene around Oke-Onita area, Osogbo, in Osun State, has died.

Saheed Olabomi, who was a passenger on a commercial motorcycle when he was hit on Tuesday afternoon, died on Thursday night.

Mojeed Oyedele, the deceased’s elder brother, said Mr Olabomi battled for his life for nearly 30 hours.

“Yes it is true, Saheed died late last night,” he said.

Mr Olabomi’s death came barely two days after a delegation from the Osun State government and police commissioner visited him in the hospital.

During the visit, Hussain Olaniyan, the Special Adviser on Works and Transport to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, said he was ”delighted that the patient has been responding to treatment”.

The governor was represented by Mr Olaniyan; the Special Adviser on Security, Abiodun Ige; and the State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode.

The delegation had said ”no effort would be spared to ensure adequate treatment for the victim as the government was ready to foot the medical bills”.