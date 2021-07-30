ADVERTISEMENT

Super TV boss, Micheal Usifo Ataga, has been buried in a private ceremony on Friday at the Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi, Lagos.

His family and friends paid tributes to him at a service of songs held in his honour on Thursday evening.

At his funeral service held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Victoria Island, the officiating priest, Julius Olaitan, in his message, described Mr Usifo as an achiever.

The priest called the police to find those responsible for his untimely demise.

“He was a man with enemies; his manner of death is a testimony to that. It is a duty for those in authority to do the right thing by finding those who brutally murdered him,” he said.

“Who can imagine what Usifo went through in the hands of those who tortured him? We should be mindful of what we say on social media. Please spare the family of the good name. Our common humanity demands that from us.

“Justice is having Usifo alive since he has the right to live. His children cannot call him daddy and get a response.

“Death is a terrifying mystery. We’ve not lost him, but we’ve gained a soul in heaven. Usifo is now in a place where he can be with the reward of his earthly sojourn.”

Isi Ataga, the deceased’s eldest brother, in his vote of thanks, thanked the church for standing with the family through the difficult moment.

Alleged murder

Mr Ataga, who went missing for a couple of days, was found murdered in a Short let apartment on 19, Adewale Oshin street, Lekki, Lagos, on June 15.

A prime suspect, Chidinmma Ojukwu, an undergraduate has been arrested for the murder of the deceased.

Ms Ojukwu while being paraded by the Lagos police also confessed to fatally stabbing Mr Ojukwu.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had disclosed that more suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing of Mr Ataga.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family is yet to speak about the outcome of the ongoing investigation into his death.