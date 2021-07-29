ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded investigation into the alleged connection between a popular internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas and a Nigerian deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari.

The opposition party made the demand in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja.

A U.S. court fingered Mr Kyari, who is the head of Nigeria’s police intelligence response unit, as one of the receivers of Mr Abbas’ fraud proceeds.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the accused, popularly called Hushpuppi, pleaded guilty to the multiple fraud charges levelled against him by the U.S government.

His plea agreement was filed at the Central District Court of Central District of California, on Tuesday, where he named the police boss among his five conspirators in a $1.1 million against a businessperson in Qatar.

Mr Kyari has, however, denied any relationship with the fraudster other than helping him to arrest Chibuzo Vincent who is a member of the fraud network, alleged to have threatened to kill Mr Abbas’ family in Nigeria.

“Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened,” the DCP wrote in reaction to the allegation on Facebook on Thursday.

Nonetheless, the U.S. court has issued a detention order and arrest warrant against Mr Kyari.

PDP

The PDP cautioned Mr Buhari-led administration against treating the case with disdain as it borders on the integrity of Nigeria.

The party accused the APC of lowering the country below the integrity benchmark, fight against corruption and fraudulent practices.

“Our party demands that the APC administration should not sweep this matter under the carpet given the manifest rapport between Kyari and some top APC leaders. We urge President Buhari not to ‘ease out’ this case of corruption but should immediately restore the integrity and image of our nation by allowing for a forensic investigation on the suspect.

“Moreover, if this Abba Kyari matter is not well handled, it will be a permanent stain on the reputation of our police, security system and our nation at large.

“The PDP therefore asks President Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police to take in Abba Kyari for questioning and if found culpable, he should be handed over to the FBI,” the statement said.

The Nigerian police authorities on Thursday said it had commenced a ‘review’ into the allegations against Mr Kyari.