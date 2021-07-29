ADVERTISEMENT

Armed men have abducted the proprietor of a popular night club in Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital, Tari Ajanami.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that Mr Ajanami, who also works as a cash officer with a commercial bank, was at his building site to pay workers when the gunmen swooped on him and whisked him away.

The abduction is coming barely 10 days after the kidnap of Madam Betinah Benson, mother of Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Kombowei Benson.

Mr Ajanami, 43, who hails from Ayamasa town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state, was said to have been abducted on Wednesday at his building project site on Otiotio Road in the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Bayelsa, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to NAN on Thursday in Yenagoa.

“On July 28, at about 2100 hours, three armed men kidnapped one Oyintari Ajanani, ‘ M ‘, 43 years old, at Otiotio, Yenagoa.

“All operatives have been alerted and are on the trail of the suspects,” he said.