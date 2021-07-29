ADVERTISEMENT

Adeola Oyinlade, a Nigerian lawyer, human rights advocate and international law expert also known for providing pro bono legal services to those in need in Nigeria and elsewhere in Africa, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 ABA International Human Rights Award.

The award was established to honor an individual or organization that has made an exceptional contribution to the advancement of human rights outside of the United States. One of the association’s top human rights honors, the award is given on behalf of five ABA entities — the Center for Human Rights, the International Law Section, the Section of Civil Rights and Social Justice, the Litigation Section and the Rule of Law Initiative.

Mr Oyinlade has “advanced solutions to human rights issues across Africa, including the South Sudan political crisis, the Central African Republic crisis, the Congo Democratic Republic armed conflict and the Libyan peace talks,” ABA President Patricia Lee Refo said. She also praised his contribution to the African Union on the implementation of the African Youth Charter.

In 2008, Mr Oyinlade began hosting a human rights empowerment radio program that educates Nigerians on the scope of their constitutional rights. The radio program simplifies listeners’ understanding of the law and assists to seek justice for human rights abuses. He also is a founder of Constitutional Rights Awareness and Liberty Initiative, an organisation that works toward expanding the frontiers of human rights and democracy in Nigeria by educating people about their rights and responsibilities and by providing legal assistance.

In 2016, Mr Oyinlade unveiled “Know Your Rights Nigeria,” the first-ever human rights empowerment app, which simplifies human rights and constitutional safeguards in several languages, including English, Pidgin and other major regional languages. Users have the option to chat with Mr Oyinlade and a team of 50 lawyers for free legal support on human rights issues and to report human rights abuses.

The virtual award presentation will take place during the ABA Hybrid Annual Meeting on Thursday, August 5 at 11:30 a.m. CDT.