The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Sokoto State have arrested a suspected notorious bandit, Bello Galadima.

The spokeperson of the corps in the state, Hamza Illela, said Mr Galadima was arrested in Hamma Ali community following a tip-off.

“The corps at about 0600hrs yesterday, Tuesday, arrested a wanted notorious bandit following an intelligence on his activities and movement from the members of Hamma Ali community.

“The command directed its intelligence team to liaise with the arms squad unit to track and arrest him.”

Mr Ilela said the state Commandant of the Corps, Muhammadu Dada, commended Hamma Ali community for providing timely information to the security agency which helped them to nab the suspect.

,Mr Dada reassured them of the agency’s commitment to safeguarding their lives and properties.

The suspect was arrested in Aliyu Jodi area where he was said to have gone to buy sex enhancement drugs.