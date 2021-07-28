ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, on Tuesday, recorded its highest daily COVID-19 infection figure in more than four months.

The country recorded 404 new cases, smashing the previous high figure of 317 which was reported on July 24 as the highest daily record in four months.

This is according to an update posted on Tuesday morning on the official Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new figure, which is now the biggest daily increase in the country since March 4 when 708 cases were recorded, raised the total infections in the country to 171,728.

After months of low numbers, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases have been on the rise in the past two weeks shortly after the discovery of the much dreaded Delta variant of the disease which is said to be highly transmissible.

Infection rates have largely concentrated in Lagos, Nigeria’s hardest hit city by the disease.

Health experts fear the rising numbers could put the nation on the precipice of what could be another stretch of spread in infections amid indications that the third wave is beginning.

However, no death was recorded from the disease on Tuesday keeping the death toll at 2, 134 in total.

Breakdown

According to the NCDC update, the new cases were found in 12 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As it has been since the discovery of the Delta variant of the disease in Nigeria, Lagos once again took the lion share of Tuesday’s infection tally.

The commercial city reported 356 out of the 404 daily total. It was followed by Rivers states with 18 new cases and the FCT with seven.

Ekiti State, South-west Nigeria and Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria, reported five cases each while Gombe and Kano also reported three cases each, as Edo and Ogun States recorded two each.

Meanwhile, the trio of Bayelsa, Plateau and Nasarawa States registered one infection each on Tuesday.

Of the 171,728 persons infected by the disease in Nigeria, 164,837 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

With the recent increase in daily cases, active cases have risen to 4,747.

Nigerian government also said it has tested over 2.4 million samples in a country of about 200 million people.