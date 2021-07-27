ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has again announced the withdrawal of results of additional 13 candidates who were alleged to have been involved in examination malpractices during this year’s yet-to-be-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination body, which had earlier on Tuesday, announced the withdrawal of a candidate’s result over allegation of impersonation, also announced that 93 candidates’ results have been withheld pending the conclusion of an ongoing probe.

In its second statement on the matter on Tuesday, JAMB said; “The decision followed the consideration and further approval of the recommendations of the investigators by the board’s management at a management meeting held on Tuesday, 27th July 2021.”

The statement, which was signed by the head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, however, noted that the results of 14,620 other candidates who were hitherto under investigation have been cleared and released.

List of affected candidates

The examination body listed the additional 13 candidates whose results were withdrawn to include; Gabriel Micheal, Lawson Ruth Joy, Sadiq Mahbub Auwal, Tambaya Yahaya, Anowa Anointing, Ogbonna Joseph Dibia, and Ani Maryrose AdaLoki (Loik Ayomiposi Precious).

Others according to the statement are Ekeocha Chinecherem Michael, Oluwarotimi Toluwanimi Ayanfeoluwa, Edu Teslim Abiola, Simon Friday Promise and Onyeama Odi.

However, unlike its earlier announcement which contained details of the alleged candidate- Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, the latest announcement gave no insight into the specifics of the alleged infringements committed by the accused and where they sat the examinations.

The statement simply said; “You will recall that the Board, in its earlier release, stated it would still review the results of the 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting would have his/her result withheld. Out of the withheld results, thirteen were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released and the one withdrew bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to fourteen.”

Blind candidates’ results released

The examination body, in its statement, said the results of the blind candidates who sat its examination between June 30 and Jul 1, 2021, have been released.

“In a similar vein, the results of the 332 blind candidates whose examination was conducted this month have also been released,” the statement added.

However, JAMB did not give reasons while 332 candidates’ results were released out of the 335 that registered to take part in the examination.

Earlier, the chairman of JAMB Equal Opportunity Group, the body in charge of the conduct of the examination for the blind candidates, Peter Okebukola, said the examination was scheduled to hold simultaneously across the 11 centres.

Mr Okebukola, a professor of science education, spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on June 30 at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, venue for the candidates from Lagos and Ogun States.

He listed other cities hosting the remaining other centres like the Federal Capital Territory, Ado-Ekiti, Bauchi, Benin, Enugu, Jos, Kano, Kebbi, Oyo and Yola.