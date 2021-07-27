EDITOR’S NOTE: The initial report has been updated to reflect the accurate information provided by the state government. We apologise for the initial incorrect report.

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday refuted reports of “indefinite” suspension of resumption of academic activities in schools across the state.

Shehu Muhammad, the Commissioner for Education, in a statement issued in Kaduna, described the information as fake news.

”The attention of the Kaduna State Ministry of Education has been drawn to a fake news report in circulation, alleging that the government has suspended the resumption of schools across the state indefinitely.

“The purported report attributed to Nasir El-Rufai declares that the governor made the declaration while addressing a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday.

“That the resumption is suspended due to the ongoing aggressive military operation against bandits in most parts of the state.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the public that the information is false and lacks any basis as the governor was neither in a meeting with stakeholders, nor made any disclosure of such nature to anyone,” Mr Muhammad said.

He recalled that the ministry had in a statement on July 15, announced that schools would be closed for three weeks beginning from July 16.

This, he explained, was to enable the state to review the 2020/2021 Academic Calendar so that normal school activities could continue afterward.

“The state’s stance on that has not changed. In view of the above, the Ministry of Education is urging the public to disregard the fake news report.

“The ministry is also warning those behind this heinous act of misinforming the public, to desist from it, or be prepared to face the wrath of the law,” the commissioner said.

Kaduna schools

Kaduna schools are behind schedule in the academic calendar compared with schools in other states in Nigeria.

The schools are expected to resume for third term in the first week of August.

When the schools reopen, it will be for third term while the first term of a new academic year would already be underway in other states and the FCT.

A teacher in Kaduna, Mohammad Hassana, while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES reporter, said security should be the uppermost consideration.

“Although our children will not be happy and also parents, it is better to ensure the safety of the children than rush them to school and your mind will not be at peace.

“We will wait and pray this time around we get it right not only in Kaduna but all over the Northern states,” she said.

Another teacher, Peter Sambo, said neighbouring states should join Kaduna in the offensive against the bandits.

“Kaduna is bordered by states that are suffering from the same problem, so the flushing should be all over,” he said.

Kaduna state has witnessed multiple kidnappings of school children by bandits in recent times.

About 83 students of Bethel Baptist School are still in the captivity of bandits.