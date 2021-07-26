ADVERTISEMENT

The principal suspect in the rape and killing of a female job seeker in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south, is to be arraigned today at a state High Court in Uyo, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The trial was stalled by the nationwide strike by judicial workers.

The slain woman, Iniubong Umoren, 26, was raped and killed in April by a twenty-year-old man, Uduak Akpan who had lured her out of her home with a fake job interview.

Her remains were buried in a shallow grave at the suspect’s family house in the outskirts of Uyo where the crime took place.

Mr Akpan, described as a serial rapist by the police, had confessed to the crime.

The late Miss Umoren, an orphan and a fresh graduate of philosophy, University of Uyo, was desperate for a temporary job, while she was waiting for her final year result from the university and her eventual deployment for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps programme.

The crime attracted outrage across Nigeria, with many Nigerians putting pressure on the police to bring the suspect(s) to justice.

Mr Akpan, who has been in prison, will face rape, murder and other charges.

It is unclear for now if his father and one other suspect also arrested by the police would be arraigned along with Mr Akpan.