ADVERTISEMENT

One of the lawyers of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has said the arrest of his client by the police in Benin Republic would have been impossible if he did not surrender himself to them.

Pelumi Olajengbesi told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the operation was successful because his client wanted to make himself available to the government. He added that they are making efforts to ensure Mr Igboho is fine.

“You know the Department of State Services declared him wanted. We just believe that Sunday Igboho is not the problem. He is someone who believed that the Yoruba people and Nigerians generally should live in peace wherever they are,” said Mr Olajengbesi.

“As a matter of fact, let me tell you now. That Sunday Igboho was arrested simply because he wanted to make himself available to the government. If not, Sunday Igboho is not someone who can be arrested that way. But because he believes that the journey to justice for the Yoruba people and for the Nigerian state to be able to live in peace may be needed for him to be available, that was why.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Republican Police on Monday evening arrested Mr Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou.

He was trying to jet out of the country to Germany where he is said to also be a citizen.

While the Nigerian government is yet to speak on the development, reactions have started pouring in from different Yoruba groups.

Mr Igboho has led rallies in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, and Ogun states. He threatened to hold the rally in Lagos on July 3 but his home was invaded barely 72 hours to the planned date.

READ ALSO: How Sunday Igboho was arrested in Benin Republic

While some of his aides were arrested with various weapons, he escaped and had since been declared wanted.

He has in the past also called for the eviction of Fulanis in South-west states, an action that was condemned by federal and state authorities.

Yoruba Nation agitation is a political ideology to realise the independence and sovereign country for the Yoruba race in Nigeria but many political leaders in the region have rejected and kicked against the idea.

A former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, alongside Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and all leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-west, in a meeting in Lagos last month, opposed the agitation.

They called for ethnic and religious unity instead of a divided nation.