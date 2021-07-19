ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian media entrepreneur and public commentator, Japhet Omojuwa, now sits on the board of Halifax International Security Forum, a global non-profit think-tank that debates possible responses to security challenges.

Mr Omojuwa’s appointment was communicated in a letter dated July 8.

“Your contributions to HFX’s work over the years have been very meaningful and I am delighted to now formalize the relationship. Having you on our Board of Directors—which we would be honored to effect at the opening of its next formal meeting—will amplify the importance of our mission,” the group’s president, Peter Praagh, stated in the letter.

According to him, Mr Omojuwa’s leadership as a media entrepreneur standing up for social justice and democracy aligns seamlessly with HFX’s work.

Accepting the appointment, Mr Omojuwa said it is an opportunity to work with exemplary leaders and change makers who are devoted to strengthening strategic cooperation among democratic nations.

I am delighted to announce that I accepted the invitation by the Halifax International Security Forum to join its board. This gives me an opportunity to work with such exemplary leaders& change makers who are devoted to strengthening strategic cooperation among democratic nations pic.twitter.com/hGH1tnEabl — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 16, 2021

Current board members of Halifax include White House nominee to serve as Ambassador to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture, and widow of John McCain, Cindy McCain, and Mexican Council on Foreign Relations chair, Tammy Harris. The board is chaired by Janice Gross Stein.

Founded in 2009 as part of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, Halifax attracts senior politicians, including a significant delegation from the United States Congress, top military commanders, strategists, thinkers, influential journalists, and business leaders from across the world.

Its network extends from North America, through Europe, Eurasia, South and East Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Halifax also convenes high-level meetings in Washington DC, London, and elsewhere, and produces public policy recommendations on the major geo-political challenges of the day and for the years to come.