The Inspector-General of Police Response Team (IRT) has arrested eight suspects in the kidnap of the father of former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye, 13 months ago.

Chibi Dariye was kidnapped in June 2020 in Mushere village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State and nothing was heard about him again until last week when the suspects were arrested.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Dariye was first abducted in 2015 and released after a ransom was paid by his family. That of June last year was the second time the elderly man was abducted in his home town of Mushere.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ubah Gabriel, said the suspects were arrested when officers in a joint operation with their colleagues from the police headquarters in Abuja raided the kidnappers’ hideout.

The police said 26-member criminal gang to which the suspects allegedly belong had been carrying out armed robbery and kidnapping in Bokkos LGA.

“The eight members of the criminal gang arrested include Jethron Ngusen, 57 years, from Horop village, who is the mastermind; Sunday Ibrahim, 35 years, from Horop village; Titus Ezikiel, 33 years, from Horop; Ya’u Saidu aka Ya’u Kaban, 40 years, from Kaban village and Dauda Isah, 38 years, from Horop village.

“Others are Mangut Shumuwar, 30 years, from Horop village; Henry Amos, 35 years, from Horop village; all in Mushere district of Bokkos LGA of the state,” the police said.