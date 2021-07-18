The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered a clampdown on commercial and articulated vehicles without speed limiting device across the country.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that Mr Oyeyemi gave the order to Commanding Officers.

Mr Oyeyemi directed the commanding officers to intensify the special operation targeted at offenders, adding that the operation was aimed at restoring sanity to the nation’s highways.

He said the operation had become necessary due to the rising cases and fatalities of speed related road crashes as well as drivers operating without valid drivers licences.

The Corps Marshal expressed dismay over incidents of fatal crashes caused by speed violation with most of the drivers failing to install speed limiting devices in their vehicles despite repeated warnings.

This, he said, was unacceptable to the FRSC management, adding that the decision had been taken to clampdown on violators.

He said offenders must be subjected to the fullest sanctions provided by law to serve as deterrent to others.

He further noted that records of road traffic crashes across the country as collated by the Corps since the beginning of the year indicated that over 50 per cent of the crashes were attributed to speed violations.

“During such special operations, all vehicles found to have violated the rules would be subjected to the fullest sanctions as provided by the law,” he said.

The FRSC boss stated that in the course of the special operation, drivers that were caught with fake, expired or forged drivers licences would have their vehicles impounded.

He, therefore, warned drivers to ensure that they operated with their valid documents, especially the drivers licence and vehicle papers to avoid having their vehicles impounded.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRSC had in the last few years initiated the idea of installing speed limiting devices in commercial vehicles after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

Following the presidential directive on the policy, the enforcement commenced with special operations targeted at the offenders.

Mr Oyeyemi said the continuing incidents of speed related crashes despite the measures and failure of the drivers to voluntarily regulate themselves led to the new order.

He said the Corps had to restrategise on the enforcement through the renewed special operations.

The FRSC boss vowed that no offenders would be spared, saying that commanding Officers had been given the mandate to act decisively.

“The National Headquarters of the Corps will be reviewing reports of compliance from the special operations from across the Field Commands for incremental policies on the offences,” he added.

(NAN)

