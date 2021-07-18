The police in Kano say they arrested 225 suspects for various offences between June 1 and July 16.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, announced this in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said those in the net include 21 suspected of armed robbery and seven of kidnapping. The others are 23 suspected drug dealers, 18 suspected fraudsters, five suspected motor vehicle thieves, 11 suspected cattle rustlers, and 140 suspected notorious thugs (‘Yan Daba).

Mr Kiyawa said on July 7 one Ado Shuaibu of Malaku village in Doguwa local government area called one Yakubu Abdu of Shere village in the same area, demanding two million naira or risk being kidnapped.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi, raised and instructed team of policemen led by CSP Bala Shu’aibu, Divisional Police Officer, Doguwa Division to expatriate (sic) action.

“The team immediately swung into action and covert operation was conducted at the pickup point which eventually led to the arrest of one Ado Shu’aibu, ‘m’, of 24 years old, of Maraku Village Doguwa LGA, Kano State.

“Suspect was shot on his right leg in his bid to flee, and was rushed to Doguwa General Hospital and treated. Exhibit recovered from him are; wooden carving design pistol, Tecno phone with SIM card he use in threatening the complainant, one machete, and a black polythene leather (to put ransom).”

The police spokesperson added that on July 2, a team of policemen while on routine patrol in Falgore forest, Tudun Wada local government area of the state, arrested one Abdulrahman Usman of Kurmi village, in Soba local government area, Kaduna State, and five others who attacked a cluster of herdsmen settlement (ruga) in the forest.

“The herders repelled the attack and inflicted machete cuts on the suspect, and mopped up operation led to his capture with a locally made pistol.

“Suspect was rushed to Doguwa General Hospital for medical treatment. During the course of preliminary investigation the complainant were traced as follows (1) Aliyu Abubakar (2) Shehu Abubakar and (3) Mamman Muhammad, all of Giwa LGA, Kaduna State, who reported that the hoodlums carted away with their three GSM Handsets, Cutlass and Money the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira cash (N350,000.00K).

“Based on the confession of the principal suspect, on the 03/07/2021 a search operation was organized, which led to the arrest of other fleeing syndicate members; (1) Bello Alhaji Hamza alias Tsoho, ‘m’, aged 22 years old, (2) Basiru Gille, ‘m’, aged 30 years old and (3) Isah Alhaji Mallam, ‘m’, aged 22 years old, all of Yammama village, Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State.

“Suspect confessed to the series of Kidnapping and armed robbery,” Kiyawa said.

Arrest of armed robbery suspects

The spokesperson said the police also arrested one Rabi’u Danjuma, alias Rabiu Duty; Suleiman Idris, alias Magu; Abel Patrick, Wisdom John and Stephen Sedani.

He said the suspects allegedly stormed the residence of one Sahaisu Abdullahi of Gunduwawa village in Gezawa local government area and robbed him of his car, a Honda Accord; and a plasma television set.

Other armed robbery suspects arrested, according to Mr Kiyawa, include Abdullahi Ibrahim of Gidan Kankara quarters of Kano who allegedly conspired with one Bashir Bashir, alias Sahabi; and attacked female students of Federal College of Education (FCE) Kano, Zainab Mukhtar and Fatima Abdullahi, whom they allegedly robbed of three handsets valued at N200,000.

“Team of Policemen, while on intelligence patrol along Rijiyar Lemo area Kano, arrested one Khalifa Muhammad, Ahmed Muhammad and Halifa Ahmed all ‘m’ of Kurna Quarters in possession of Toy Gun (Tokarave), Military Camouflage Uniforms, mobile handsets, Money and other items.

“During the course of investigation, suspects confessed to have robbed one Hajiya Umma Musa ‘f’ of her money and also inflicted injury on her body. Investigation is in progress,” he said.

Rescue of kidnap victims

Mr Kiyawa added that the police on July 6 rescued one Nura Auwalu of Makadi village, Garko local government who was kidnapped at his family house.

The police said they also rescued one Bahijja Faisal of Sabuwar Unguwa, Rogo local government area who was kidnapped from her matrimonial home.

He said the kidnappers also robbed Mrs Faisal’s husband of the sum of N1,800,000.

Suspected phone snatchers

Also arrested were 37 suspected phone snatchers operating at Kofar Dan’agundi.

“On the 04/06/2021 at about 1900 hours, information was received that unknown hoodlums in possession of cutlasses, knives and other dangerous weapons were attacking innocent motorist, cyclist and other Road users at Kofar Dan’agundi robbing them of their handsets, money and other valuables items.

“On receipt of this information, the Commissioner of Police Kano State Command CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi raised and instructed teams of Policemen led by SP Bashir Gwadabe to arrest the hoodlums.

“The team immediately rushed to the scene, swung into action and engages the hoodlums who are in large number, and they started brandishing cutlasses and knives in confrontation with the Police, but through police resilience they retreat abandoned their weapons, jumped into Bakar Lamba water pond at Kofar Dan’agundi where the pond was surrounded.

“Thirty seven (37) suspects were arrested as follows (1) Mohammed Ali ‘m’ 23 years of Dan’agundi Quarters Kano (2) Usman Rabiu ‘m’ aged 20 years of Yakasai Quarters Kano (3) Adamu Ahmed ‘m’ aged 25years of Gaida Quarters Kano (4) Aminu Tijjani ‘m’ aged 25 years of Sharada Quarters Kano (5) Nura Yusuf ‘m’ aged 21 years of Jaen Quarters Kano (6) Abdul’aziz Alhassan ‘m’ aged 18 years of Sabuwar Kofa Quarters (7) Salisu Yakubu ‘m’ aged 53 years of Kofar Nassarawa Quarters Kano (8) Mohammad Suleiman ‘m’ aged 20 years of Galadanchi Quarters (9) Naziru Mohammed ‘m’ aged 22 years of Kofar Nassarawa (10) Sadiq Sale ‘m’ aged 21 years of Unguwar Gini (11) Adam Isah ‘m’ aged 18 years of Kofar Nassarawa (12) Abubakar Salisu ‘m’ aged 18 years of Kofar Nassarawa Quarters Kano (13) Yusuf Nasiru ‘m’ aged 20 years of Dan’Agundi Quarters (14) Nasiru Dahiru ‘m’ 24 years of Kwalli Quarters (15) Zaidu Aminu ‘m’ 26 years of Yar Akwa Quarters Kano, (16) Baffa Ibrahim ‘m’ 17 years of Kankarofi Quarters Kano (17) Tahir Ibrhaim ‘m’ aged 20 years of Kofar Nassarawa Quarters (18) Mustapha Ismail ‘m’ aged 21 years of Dan’agundi Quarters (19) Zakari Ibrahim ‘m’ aged 19 years of Indabawa Quarters Kano (20) Lawal Sani ‘m’ aged 18 years of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters (21) Sani Gwadabe ‘m’ aged 18 years Indabawa Quarters Kano (22) Abdullahi Abdulrasheed ‘m’ aged 20 years of Indabawa Quarters Kano (23) Sadiq Adam ‘m’ aged 19 years of Indabawa Quarters (24) Abubakar Aminu ‘m’ aged 21 years of Indabawa Quarters (25) Usman Dahiru ‘m’ aged 17 years of Indabawa Quarters Kano (26) Idris Zubairu ‘m’ aged 20 years of Indabawa Quarters (27) Abdulrashid Yau ‘m’ aged 21 years of Indabawa Quarters (28) Abubakar Aliyu ‘m’ aged 19 years of Yakasai Quarters (29) Ahmed Mohammed ‘m’ aged 19 years of Indabawa Quarters (30) Abubakar Umar ‘m’ aged 19 years of Kawo Quarters (31) Abubakar Musa ‘m’ aged 22 years of Sabuwar Kofa Quarters Kano (32) Adamu Mohammed ‘m’ aged 20 years of Kwalli Quarters (33) Abdulsalam Mohammed ‘m’ aged 20 years of Indabawa Quarters Kano (34) Mohammad Sani ‘m’ aged 22 years of Alfindiki Quarters Kano (35) Kabiru Auwal ‘m’ aged 21 years of Dan’agundi Quarters Kano (36) Abdullahi Ado ‘m’ aged 20 years of Dan’agundi Quarters Kano (37) Aminu Muktar ‘m’ aged 18 years of Yakasai Quarters Kano.

“And the exhibits recovered in their possessions are; (1) Six(6) cutlasses (2) Seven(7) knives (3) Eleven(11) Parcels of Indian Hemp (4) One hundred and thirty(130) wraps of Indian Hemp, (5) and some quantity of hard drugs (Exol & Diazapharm).

“All suspects were charged to court for prosecution,” Mr Kiyawa said.