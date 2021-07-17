ADVERTISEMENT

Four people, including a leader of the Amotekun corps, were reportedly killed Friday after gunmen attacked Igangan, a community in Ibarapa North local government of Oyo State.

Witnesses say the attack began at about 7 p.m. after the gunmen arrived at the community with two Hilux vans, an 18-seater Hummer bus, and a Toyota Sienna bus.

“They came in military uniform. So, we lowered our guards. Before we knew it, they started attacking us,” a source, who preferred not to be named because of fear, said.

The convener of Igangan Development Advocate, Oladiran Oladokun, also said the gunmen “came in military camouflage to deceive the people and change the narrative that it was security operatives who stormed the town in search of those who engage in smuggling activities”.

Although the Commandant of Amotekun in the State, Olayinka Olayanju, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages, an operative who confided in our correspondent said that there was a quick intervention that forced the assailants to retreat.

“We confronted them but some residents were already killed. They escaped through Tapa axis. They killed three residents and one of our leaders.”

This newspaper contacted Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, on Saturday morning but he did not respond to calls and text messages.

The Nigerian Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yarima, could not be reached to confirm whether soldiers truly raided the community or not. His phone was not connecting as of the time of filing this report.

Last month, PREMIUM TIMES reported that assailants suspected to be herders, carrying out a reprisal stormed the community overnight killing many people in the process.

The incident came months after Fulani families and their leader, Abdulkadir Salihu, were forcefully evicted from the town by a mob led by an acclaimed warlord, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Mr Salihu, the Sarkin Fulani, was accused of masterminding Fulani attacks such as rape, murder, destruction of farms, and abductions in Igangan.

Although Mr Salihu denied the allegations, that didn’t save him from being ejected from a community he had lived in for decades.

Before now, the governors of the six South-west states of Nigeria condemned the killings in Igangan community and also said a joint security meeting will be held to review the security situation in the South-west.