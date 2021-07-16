ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, gave the go-ahead for the amendment of a suit seeking the removal of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on account of his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The amendment will see the deletion of the name of the deputy governor, Mahdi Gusau, who was initially thought to be planning to defect to APC with the governor, from the suit as a defendant.

Two PDP members from Zamfara State had filed the suit on June 17, 2021, when it was being rumoured that the governor and Mr Gusau were planning to dump the PDP for the APC.

But Mr Matawalle eventually defected to the APC on June 29, with Mr Gusau staying back in the PDP.

The plaintiffs, Sani Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed, subsequently applied through their lawyer, Kanu Agabi, to amend the suit to remove Mr Gusau’s name as a defendant in the suit.

Hearing

Moving the motion for amendment of the suit on Friday, Mr Agabi said he had other two pending motions he would withdraw.

He went on to withdraw two motions for interlocutory injunctions filed on June 22 and 25.

In the motion for amendment of the suit, Mr Agabi withdrew prayers 2 and 4 and urged the court to grant prayers 1 and 3.

The defence lawyer did not oppose the application.

Mr Ekwo granted the motion and adjourned the matter till September 29 for mention.

With Mr Gusau removed as a defendant, the remaining defendants in the suit are Mr Matawalle, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Suit

NAN reports that the plaintiffs, in a suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/489/2021, asked the court to sack the governor over his defection.

Anchored on a previous judgement of the Supreme Court giving victory to the PDP in the 2019 general elections, the suit sought a declaration that the governor, by his defection to the APC is illegible to continue to remain in office.

They want the court to, among others, declare that Mr Matawalle must resign from office for the PDP to replace them.

(NAN)