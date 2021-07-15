There was pandemonium in Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore Local Government of Ondo State on Thursday as armed robbers attacked a commercial bank.
The details of the incident are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.
Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that three people were killed including a journalist and a police officer.
The journalist, Olubunmi Afuye, was recently appointed as the spokesperson of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin.
This newspaper gathered that he was shot dead while on his way to work and ran into the robbery operation.
The spokesperson of Ondo police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident but said he would release a statement of the details of the incident soon.
Details soon…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post