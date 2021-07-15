ADVERTISEMENT

There was pandemonium in Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore Local Government of Ondo State on Thursday as armed robbers attacked a commercial bank.

The details of the incident are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that three people were killed including a journalist and a police officer.

The journalist, Olubunmi Afuye, was recently appointed as the spokesperson of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin.

This newspaper gathered that he was shot dead while on his way to work and ran into the robbery operation.

The spokesperson of Ondo police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident but said he would release a statement of the details of the incident soon.

Details soon…