The Senate has suspended plenary for nine weeks to enable lawmakers embark on annual recess.

The lawmakers will resume on September 14.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made the announcement at the end of Thursday’s plenary which lasted for over six hours.

Prior to the adjournment, Mr Lawan congratulated his colleagues on their commitment and sacrifice towards legislative duties.

He announced that the Senate had achieved what they set for themselves at the beginning of the year, citing the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill and the Electoral Amendment Bill.

He also announced the dissolution of the conference committee set up to harmonise the reports of the PIB for both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

On the passage of the Electoral Amendment Bill, he said there was no victor or vanquished.

“Everyone did what they did in what they believed. We want to ensure that no Nigerian is disenfranchised in elections. This has settled the issue of what INEC can do and cannot do. We have given them an amended bill to do their work,” Mr Lawan said.

He said with the passage process which he described as open, free and fair, there is a need to enlighten our people to participate, especially with the approval of electronic voting.

The Senate Leader, thereafter, moved for adjournment