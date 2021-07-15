ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives is currently in an executive session following a rowdy session over the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The Senate had earlier adopted the report of the conference committee that recommended three per cent of operation expenditure of oil companies for host communities in the PIB.

The Senate committee of the whole adopted the report despite protest from a senator from the South-south.

Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa) protested the recommendation. However, Senate President Ahmad Lawan put the report to voice vote and it passed despite strong “nays.”

On Thursday, as soon as the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila entered the chamber, he called for an executive session.

Boma Goodhead (PDP, Rivers), Chinyere Igwe (PDP, Rivers) and others could be seen arguing among themselves.

Details later…