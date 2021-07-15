ADVERTISEMENT

A female university student in Bayelsa State, Nigeria’s South-south, has been killed by her lover, a Nigerian soldier, who is said to have suspected that she was cheating on him.

The 23-year-old student, Jennifer Ugadu, was in her 200 level in the Faculty of Education at the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, before she was brutally shot dead by the soldier, identified by the police as James Matol.

The police in Bayelsa State said on Tuesday in a statement that Miss Ugadu’s body was discovered on July 13 in her room after her friend stumbled on a WhatsApp chat in which the soldier admitted killing the student.

Mr Matol had vowed to commit suicide after killing her, according to the police.

She was shot dead in her flat, the police spokesperson in the state, Asinim Butswat said in the statement.

The slain student was last seen with her soldier boyfriend on July 11, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said it was investigating the incident.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement on Thursday that the army has “zero tolerance for any form of criminality”.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, said the killing would be investigated and the soldier “made to face the full wrath of the law”.

“The NA (Nigerian Army) being a professional and disciplined organisation will continue to uphold and respect the Fundamental Human Rights of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.