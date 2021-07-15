ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has granted emergency-use-authorisation for three COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria.

The three additional vaccines granted approval are Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.

The NAFDAC director-general, Mojisola Adeyeye, announced this at a briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Mrs Adeyeye said the approved AstraZeneca vaccines are from Korea “due to the stall in procurement of those manufactured under licence by Serum Institute of India, and were initially administered in the country.”

NAFDAC had previously approved AstraZeneca (India), Pfizer BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.