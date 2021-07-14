ADVERTISEMENT

Two Nigerian soldiers were on Tuesday shot dead in Enugu, Nigeria’s South-east, the Nigerian Army has said.

The spokesperson of the army, Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement on Wednesday that the two were killed during a gun battle between troops and some members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security arm of the pro-Biafra group, (IPOB).

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, said the incident took place at Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He said members of the ESN attacked troops’ positions at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday, leading to a gun battle.

“Troops deployed to checkmate activities of gunmen at Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State repelled ESN gun attack at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday.

“Sadly, during the fire fight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price.

“Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals,” he stated.

Mr Nwachukwu assured the public of Nigerian Army’s commitment to provide adequate security in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We also urge members of the public to complement the efforts of security agencies by remaining law-abiding and by providing useful information on the fleeing gunmen,” he added.

ALSO READ: How gunmen killed two soldiers at security checkpoint in Ebonyi

The killing of the soldiers indicates that the security challenges in the South-east may be far from over.

The region in the recent past had witnessed deadly attacks on security agencies and public facilities like the courtrooms, prisons, and the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

IPOB, which has been proscribed by the Nigerian government, had repeatedly denied its involvement in the killings in the region.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu was recently “intercepted” in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to face treason trial after had jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017.

(NAN)