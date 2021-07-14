ADVERTISEMENT

The report on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill has been laid before the House of Representatives.

The bill, which seeks to amend the 2010 Electoral Act was presented to the House on Wednesday by the Chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Matters, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe).

The joint committees of the National Assembly on INEC and Electoral Matters held a public hearing on the bill back in December 2020.

The report of the committee was scheduled for presentation in February this year but it was postponed due to the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership revalidation exercise.

There was another attempt to present the report in March but it was stepped down for further consultation.

The postponements created apprehension among Nigerians over the fate of the bill.

Some days ago, PREMIUM TIMES and other news mediums reported plans by lawmakers to remove the provision for electronic transmission of results.

Last week, civil society organisations and others protested the planned removal of the electronic transmission of results at the entrance of the National Assembly Complex.

However, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the House will only react to the report presented before it.

The House will likely consider the report on Thursday, as the lawmakers will be embarking on the annual recess on Thursday.