The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as fake a letter which claimed that the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has been suspended from the party.

Mr Okorocha is the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.

The letter, which is being circulated on social media, said the senator has been “suspended” because of “anti-party activities”.

The letter has the signatures of the national chairman and the secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Mala Buni and John Akpanudoedehe respectively.

But Mr Akpanudoedehe told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday night, that the suspension letter was fake.

“It’s fake, it’s completely rubbish,” he said.

“How can we do that when we are trying to resolve issues in the party? Those who did it just copied our signatures and pasted it on the letter, it is not from us,” he added.

Some online newspapers, unaware that the letter was fake, ran a story on it on Tuesday night.

Mr Okorocha’s aide, Ebere Nzewuji, also told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspension letter was fake.

“Fake news. So fake. The person who planted that can’t even write good English, you see a lot of mistakes (on the letter),” he said.

When asked if he could figure out where the fake letter emanated from, Mr Nzewuji responded “Maybe from the pit of hell!” He then laughed out loud.

Mr Okorocha and his successor, Governor Hope Uzodinma have been engaged in a political battle which has polarised the APC in Imo State.

The senator on Monday denied media reports that he was planning to defect from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said Governor Uzodinma was behind the report that he was planning to defect.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma cannot and will not blackmail Senator Rochas Okorocha out of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Governor Uzodinma was behind the fake story of Senator Rochas Okorocha leaving the APC for the PDP, last Monday,” said the senator’s media aide, Sam Onwuemedo.

“He had come up with the fake story of Okorocha leaving APC because the National Secretariat of the Party had set up a reconciliation committee.

“And also because of Okorocha’s visit to the National Office of the Party, with men and women who had sacrificed all they had, to make APC the Party to beat in Imo. And with National Assembly members who have the mandate of the people,” Mr Onwuemedo added.