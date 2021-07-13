ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kaduna on Tuesday said they have rescued three kidnapped victims, including one of the students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Kujama, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Muhammad Jalige, disclosed the development in a press statement to reporters.

“The Kaduna Police Command’s mission to rescue all kidnap victims through intelligence-led Policing and rigorous patrol had yesterday yielded a positive result with the rescue of three victims to safety.

“On the 12th July, 2021 at about 1540hrs the Operatives of the Command alongside Civilian JTF on routine rescue patrol around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village of Chikun LGA of Kaduna State stumbled on three kidnapped victims roaming the bush extremely exhausted and weak.

“The victims were safely evacuated and rushed to Police Clinic Kaduna where they are currently being resuscitated and will subsequently be handed over to their immediate families.

“During the course of investigation, the three (3) victims were identified as Zaharaddeen Ibrahim, Nura Nuhu that were kidnapped recently along Kaduna – Kachia Road

“Abraham Aniya is one of the students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kujama that were kidnapped the previous week.

“Thus, the Command is currently relentless in ensuring that more victims are rescued within the shortest possible time,” the police spokesperson said.

Bandits invaded Bethel Baptist Secondary School on July 5 and kidnapped many students.

Abduction in Kaduna schools and other areas has continued unabated despite the presence of security formations in the state.