Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, has formally “stepped aside” from the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

His decision to step down was made known in a letter addressed to the PRP Ward Chairman, Ward 6, Tudun Wada, Kaduna State and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

In the letter dated July 9 and signed by him, the ex-lawmaker said the notice takes effect on the date indicated.

He, however, did not state the reason for his decision to leave nor the party he would eventually join.

“I wish to formally notify you of my decision to step aside from the Peoples Redemption Party. This notice takes effect from today.

“I hope we shall continue to relate in the spirit of our struggle, our shared history and our common ideological principles. Accept the best wishes of my highest regards,” the letter read.

Mr Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the eight assembly, had joined the PRP on October 23, 2018. He joined the party three days after he left his former party, All Progressives Congress.

He said it had become impossible “to continue to cohabit with reactionaries and their perfidious and inimical style of politics” referring to the APC which he said preferred to live in a Cottage of Honour than a mansion of shame.

“…Sani is now free from the toxicity and infamy APC existentially represents. We left the APC for the emperors and their lackeys” a statement from the lawmaker in 2018 read.

The lawmaker had in 2019, announced the opening of a non-profit centre – Africa Centre for Freedom, Peace and Development.

He had described the centre as a think-tank and advocacy platform that will focus on key areas of democracy, peace and development in Africa as a continent and Nigeria in particular.

It is, however, not clear if Mr Sani has plans to return to the National Assembly or any other political office anytime soon