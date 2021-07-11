ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has officially announced the death of former Deputy Governor Barnabas Bala (Bantex) and declared Monday as work-free day.

Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Communication in a statement on Sunday, in Kaduna, said the work-free day was in honour of Mr Bala’a memory and service to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Bala died on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Adekeye said Mr El-Rufai had sent a personal message of condolence to the family, noting that it was a blessing to know the late former deputy governor and to work with him.

He said the governor acknowledged the deceased’s commitment to the progress of the state and prayed God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his family.

The late Mr Bala was deputy governor to Mr El-Rufai between 2015 and 2019.

He was also the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kaduna South Senatorial district in the 2019 National Assembly elections but lost to the candidate of the PDP.

(NAN)