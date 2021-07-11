ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Sunday, July 11, as the first day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.

This was contained in a statement by Sambo Junaidu, chairman , Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto on Sunday.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee on Saturday received reports on the sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.

“The Sultan accepted the report and accordingly declared Sunday, July 11, as the first day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.

“He felicitates Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wish them Allah’s guidance and blessings,” he said.

The Sultan urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, while wishing them happy Eid-el-Kabir in advance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dhul-Hijja is the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

It is a sacred month in Islam, one in which Muslims perform the Ḥajj (Holy Pilgrimage) as well as observe the Festival of Sacrifice.

With the declaration by the Sultan, Nigerian Muslims will observe the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir on Tuesday, July 20, which is equivalent to 10th of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.

(NAN)