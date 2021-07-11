ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says it has begun distribution of food items to 35,508 displaced persons in Borno.

The spokesman of the Agency, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Mr Ibrahim said that 35,508 households would benefit from the routine exercise at designated Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, host and resettled communities in the state.

“The IDPs in Borno State have been receiving food items provided by NEMA as support to the victims of insurgency.

“NEMA’s North East Zonal Coordinator, Wagami Lydia Madu, is leading the food distribution team at the designated areas including IDPs camps, host communities and some liberated communities,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim listed the liberated communities to include Jakana, Mainok and Benesheik in Kaga Local Government Area of the state.

He said the food distribution exercise was approved by the Director-General of the Agency, Mustapha Ahmed.

According to him, the food intervention is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to support the Borno State Government towards mitigating the effects of insurgency on the displaced persons.

He said that each of deserving household would get a ration comprising bags of beans, rice, maize and condiments like seasoning, salt, tomato paste and cooking oil.

(NAN)