The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday, said eight out of 514 suspected cases of Cholera recorded in the state have been confirmed positive.

The cases were confirmed following a laboratory investigation, the authority said in a statement signed by the senior special assistant on media to the FCT minister, Abubakar Sani, a copy of which PREMIUM TIMES obtained.

“As at 8th July, 2021, the FCT has recorded five hundred and fourteen (514) suspected cases. Out of this number, eight (8) laboratory investigations were confirmed to be Cholera,” he said.

Measures taken

Mr Sani said the authorities have taken several measures to stop the spread of the disease as well as provide adequate care to those affected.

He said some of these measures include the formation of cholera emergency operation centres and the appointment of an incidence manager and other relevant medical personnel along with stakeholders from the FCT water board.

The spokesman said; “These measures also include the prepositioning of drugs and consumables for the free treatment of all identified cases in both secondary and primary care facilities of the FCT.

“Provision of free portable water through water tankers from the FCT water board to all affected communities.”

He said training and sensitisation of healthcare providers and community sensitisation are parts of steps already taken to curb spread of the disease.

He explained that there is continuous surveillance on communities to confirm the prevalence of the outbreak.

“The FCT administration is also working very closely with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) on all the important interventions to end the scourge of the disease in the territory,” he added.

Cholera outbreak

Cholera — a diarrheal disease that can kill within hours if not promptly treated, is endemic in Nigeria, with outbreaks reported as far back as the 1970s.

Earlier in June, PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the country recorded over 10,000 suspected cholera cases between January and June 2021.

During this period, 289 persons also died from the disease, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In the last one month, an increasing cases of cholera have been reported across states with the most affected being Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Zamfara, Bayelsa and Kaduna.

The Plateau State government announced on Thursday that 14 people have died of the disease within the last two months, noting that a total number of 953 cases have been recorded within the same period.

Ebonyi State government also on Thursday confirmed that the disease has claimed three lives in the state.