President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and 40 others as the chancellors of the 42 federal government-owned universities in Nigeria.
The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this at a press conference Thursday in Abuja, said while some of the prominent monarchs were reappointed, new ones were appointed to fill the vacuum created by some deceased royal fathers.
According to Mr Adamu, the president also approved and reassigned pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of 23 of the federal universities and four university centres.
The monarchs who are drawn from the major royal stools nationwide, are expected to serve as the moral compass for the various universities to which they are assigned.
The minister also said they are expected to cement relationships between the institutions and communities.
He said; “Let me reiterate that the chancellors shall be presented to the university communities at an investiture ceremonies to be organised by the university for the purpose; or during the next convocation ceremony when the investiture will precede the conferment of degrees at convocation.
“The chancellors shall in relation to the university take precedence before all other members of the university, and when he is present shall preside at all the meetings of convocation held for conferring degrees.”
About chancellors
A chancellor is considered a ceremonial head in a university or college setting, while pro-chancellors serve as the chairpersons of the institutions’ governing boards. The chief executive and administrative head of the institutions on the other hand are the vice-chancellors.
Portfolios
The chancellors and their assigned institutions are as follows:
1.Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III. CON, JP. Ewi of Ado-Ekiti
2.Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
HM Obi Ofala Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe. Obi of Onitsha
3.Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State
HRM Oba Aremu Gbadebo. Alake of Egbaland
4.Bayero University, Kano
HM, OBA EWUARE 11, OBA OF BENIN
5.Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State
HRM KING W S JOSHUA IGBUGBURU X, CON, IBENANAWEI OF BOMO KINGDOM
6.Federal University Gashua, Yobe
HRM Professor Joseph Chike Edozien. CFR, Asagba of Asaba
7.Federal University, Gusau Zamfara
HRH Engr. Arc. Ezeogo Ewa Elechi. Isu-Oha I of Ohaisu Kingdom
8.Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State
HM, SHEKARAU ANGYU, MASA IBI KUYON 11, THE UKA OF WUKARI
9.Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State
HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Mohammadu Abali Ibn Mohammed Idris, CON. The Emir of Fika
10.Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State
THE ATTAH OF IGALA
11.Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
HRE Ebidem Ekpo Okon Abasi OTU V. The Obong of Calabar
12. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
HRH, OBA BABATUNDE ADEWALE AJAYI, TORUNGBUWA 11, AKARIGBO OF REMOLAND
13.Federal University of Technology, Akure
HRH, ALHAJI UMAR KABIR UMAR 11, EMIR OF KATAGUM
14.Federal University of Technology, Minna
HRM, ALADETOYINBO OGUNLADE ALADELUSI, DEJI OF AKURE.
15. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina
King Dandeson Douglas Jaja jeki. Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom
16. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State
Sir, Alh. (Dr.) Adamu Baba Yunusa. The Ona of Abaji
17. Federal University, Birnin Kebbi
HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya. Obi of Obinugwu
18. Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State
HRM,IGWE AMBASSADOR LAWRENCE AGUBUZU, OGBUNECHENDO , EZEMA OLO KINGDOM
19. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa
HRH, JUSTICE SIDI BAGE MUHAMMAD 1, EMIR OF LAFIA.
20. Michael Okpara University of Agricultural Umudike
HRH Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III. Emir of Gombe
21. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola
HRM Okuku (Dr.) Uwa Umoh Adiaka III, JP. Paramount Ruler/Ekporikpo of Obot
22. National Open University of Nigeria
HRH AGABAIDU ELIAS IKOYI OBEKPA CON, FCTI, OCH’IDOMA IV.
23. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
HRM (Dr.) Da Jacob Gyang Buba. Gbong Gwon Jos
24. Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife
HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar, CFR. The Etsu Nupe
25. University of Abuja, Gwagwalada
HRH, DR RILWAN SULEIMAN ADAMU CFR, FNIOB, EMIR OF BAUCHI
26. University of Agriculture, Makurdi
Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, CFR. The Emir of Ilorin
27. University of Benin
HRM PROF JAMES ORTESE IORZUA AYATSE, THE TOR TIV.
28. University of Calabar
HRH, ALHAJI AMINU ADO BAYERO, EMIR OF KANO
29.University of Ibadan
HE Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, mni. Sultan of Sokoto
30. University of Ilorin
HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) AbdulMumini Kabir Usman, CFR. Emir of Katsina
31.University of Jos
HRH, ALHAJI AHMED NUHU BAMALLI, EMIR OF ZAZZAU
32.University of Lagos
Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi. The Shehu of Borno
33.University of Maiduguri
HRM, Oba (Dr.)Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, JP, CFR, LLD. Alafin of Oyo
34.University of Nigeria, Nsukka
HRM, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II. The Ooni of Ife
35.University of Port-Harcourt
HRH, Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar. Emir of Gwandu
36.University of Uyo
HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Adamu Abubakar Maje, CON. The Emir of Hadejia
37.Usamanu Danfodiyo University
Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) Rilwanu Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu I, CFR,mni. Oba of Lagos
38.University of Health Sciences
HRH. ALHAJI ATTAHIRU MOHAMMED AHMED (CON), EMIR OF ZAMFARA
39.Nigerian Army University, Biu
HRM, MAJ-GEN FELIX MUJAKPERUO (rtd), CFR, mni, ORODJE OF OKPE KINGDOM
40.Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State
HRM KING ALFRED PAPAPEREYE DIETE- SPIFF, OFR, THE AMANYANABO OF TWON BRASS.
41.Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru EZE DR EBERECHI N DICK JP, EZE UDO 1 OF MGBOKO NGWA, AMAISE
