The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, on Thursday, assented to the bills for the financial autonomy of the legislature and judiciary in the state.

The governor’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, in a statement, said Mr Matawalle signed the bill at a brief ceremony held at the Government House, Gusau.

Mr Idris said due to the importance the governor attached to the two laws, he said he would not wait for an elaborate ceremony to signing the bills into law.

The two new laws are now the Zamfara State Judiciary Autonomy Law and the Zamfara State Legislative Fund Management Law and Related Matters Connected Therewith, 2021 (1442 AH), the statement said.

While signing the bills, the governor said he will continue to ensure that all statutory responsibilities are directed to the right channels, the official added.

“I do not see any reason why we will not allow the autonomy of these two strong arms of government which will ensure the smooth running of government and the progress of our dear state.

“We will not politicise or joke with your responsibilities, your funding and the autonomy. Therefore, with this signing into law, it is my strong conviction that we will continue to work as partners for the growth and progress of our dear state and the good people of Zamfara,” he noted.

The governor also appealed to the two arms of government to guard against corrupt practices and also enjoined them to weed out anyone found wanting in that direction.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, remarked that the governor has maintained a cordial relationship with the legislature and judiciary, making the three arms of government a complete and responsible family.

The speaker assured that both the legislative and judicial arms of government in the state will continue to support the executive for the benefit of the state.

Present at the brief event were all the principal officers of the Assembly, and the acting Secretary to the State Government who is also the Head of the Civil Service, Kabiru Balarabe, among others, the statement said.