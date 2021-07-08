ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits on Wednesday killed two immigration officers and left a soldier injured as they raided a village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The soldier incident occured in Kadobe community, which lies about 25 kilometres from the local government’s headquarters, a local source told PREMIUM TIMES.

The source identified the deceased immigration officers as Sani Abubakar, who hailed from Dutse, Jigawa State, and Yusuf Adam, an indigene of Kano State.

The two fallen oficers are superintendent of the Immigration service.

The outlaws attacked the community at about 11: 30 p.m, killing the Immigration officers at their duty post.

The village head of Kadobe, Surajo Wakili, told PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits rustled many livestock from the community but some of the animals found their way back home in the morning.

He said residents of the area are living in fear due to frequent bandit attacks. He appealed for the deployment of more security agents to the area.

The comptroller of Immigration in Katsina, Abdulrazak Mu’azu, confirmed the attack by bandits but declined further comments.

“We’re now mourning the deaths and receiving condolence messsgrs. For now, it is not a time for media briefing, we will do so at the right time,” Mr Mu’azu said.

Meanwhile, colleagues of the slain officers alleged poor condition of operations of the service in border communities.

The officers, who asked not to be named for fear of sanction, complained of poor accommodation and lack of operational vehicles, which they said make them vulnerable to attacks.

“At the Immigration check point at ‘Babban Mutum’ Control Post, in Baure LGA, there is no single operational vehicle, with many illegal migrants taking advantage of the restricted movement of immigration officers to sneak into Nigeria,” an officer who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said.

The official said the police, other security agents and Immigration officers were operating illegal checkpoints to extort migrants who are taking to bust paths to avoid extortion by the officers.

There are 13 such illegal checkpoints between Babura LGA in Jigawa anf Babban Mutum control post in Baure LGA of Katsina State. The border area linking Nigeria to Damagaram in Niger Republic also has many illegal routes.