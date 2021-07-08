ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) arrived at the church premises on Thursday as part of the burial activities lined up in his honour.

Hundreds of sympathisers from across the world gathered outside and inside the church to catch a glimpse of the televangelist and bid him a farewell.

Mr Joshua died on June 5, according to the church, a few days before his 58th birthday.

The lying-in-state service is part of the weeklong funeral in honour of the late preacher.

A candlelight procession was held on Monday. On Tuesday, Mr Joshua’s family joined other guests to pay their last respects in a tribute service at the church.

Other activities lined up for the ceremony include interment on Friday and a thanksgiving service on Sunday.