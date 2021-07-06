ADVERTISEMENT

Four other members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmakers are Ahmed Bakura of Bakura/Maradun federal constituency, Ahmed Shehu Bungudu/Maru federal constituency and Suleiman Gummi Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency and Bello Shinkafi, Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency.

Their defection was announced in a joint letter read by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, they cited the division in the opposition party as the reason for their action.

A member of the House from the state, Sani Galadima, had last week dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.

Matawalle’s defection

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State also defected from the PDP to APC despite the threat of legal action by the leadership of the PDP against Mr Matawalle over his defection last week.

Mr Matawalle emerged as the governor of the state, following a ruling by the Supreme Court on the 24 May, 2019, which nullified the APC primaries in the state.

The court ruling affected Mukhtar Idris, the governorship candidate of the APC, who was declared the winner by INEC in the election and all other candidates of the APC in the general election.

The PDP had in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, warned Mr Matawalle not to contemplate defecting, saying his plan would amount to “a decision to vacate office as no law allows him to cross over to any other party with the governorship mandate statutorily given to the PDP through the ballot box, as already established by the provision of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the standing judgment of the Supreme Court.”

The interim national chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, 11 of the party’s governors and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were among those who attended the ceremony to welcome Mr Matawalle to the ruling party in Gusau last week.