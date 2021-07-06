ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has announced members of the conference committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The announcement was made on Tuesday during plenary.

The members of the conference committee are Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi – Chairman; Mohammed Sabo – North-west; Albert Bassey Akpan – South- south; Danjuma Goje – North East; Opeyemi Bamidele – South-west; Stella Oduah – South-east; Gabriel Suswam – North-central.

The panel, will in a joint meeting with their counterparts at the House of Representatives, harmonise the report of the PIB which was passed last Thursday.

The passage of the bill, though long-awaited, stirred mixed reactions among lawmakers and Nigerians alike.

A key provision of the bill that triggered outrage was the allocation of 30 per cent of NNPC’s profit to frontier basins for exploration. The states referred to as ‘frontier basins’ were not clearly stated in the report.

Another controversial provision of the bill is the allocation of three per cent operating expenditure to host communities – as passed by the Senate. While the House approved five per cent.

The committee is expected to address these and other conflicting issues in the report after which the harmonised legislation will be transmitted to the president for assent.

Mr Lawan charged members of the conference committee to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to enable the National Assembly come up with a final document on the PIB for transmission to the executive arm of government.

“The conference committee will meet with our counterparts in the House, the House will also announce the composition of the conference committee, and we hope that they will swing into action immediately, so that we are able to have the final document of the PIB which we will transmit for the presidential assent.

“So, we expect our delegation here under the leadership of the Senate Leader to engage with our colleagues in the House of Representatives.”