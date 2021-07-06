ADVERTISEMENT
A plane carrying 28 people has gone missing in Russia.
The Russian AN-26 aeroplane was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula, in Russia’s far east, when it did not make a scheduled call-in, local media reported.
Details later…
